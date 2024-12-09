Ferraris, Porches: Video Shows Assad’s Luxury Car Collection in Damascus Palace

Bashar Al-Assad’s extravagant car collection has caught the internet’s attention after rebels who entered the capital, Damascus, barged into his palace. | Image: AP

Bashar Al-Assad’s extravagant car collection has caught the internet’s attention after rebels who entered the capital, Damascus, barged into his palace. A video showcasing over 100 luxury cars—from convertibles to sports cars to off-roaders stored in Assad’s garage has gone viral.

In an X post, a netizen compared the dictator’s wealth to the dire conditions faced by Syrians amidst an extreme economic crisis.

“90% of Syrians are under the poverty line. Meanwhile, this is a small section of Assad’s garage,” the post read.

The luxurious collection includes high-end vehicles such as Ferraris, Aston Martins, Rolls-Royces, and BMWs.

Social Media Reacts:

“Nothing like living in luxury while others suffer under your rule,” a user commented.

A second person wrote, “Compare those images to poverty levels in Syria.”

Meanwhile, another remarked, “It’s just a few cars… Nothing to see here. I wonder how many millions of dollars in cars are sitting in that lot.”

“Greed has no pocket,” one user wrote.

“When is the auto auction?” another joked.

“Reminds me of Romania. During the Romanian Revolution in 1989, the fall of Ceausescu revealed his collection of expensive cars and other luxuries while he oppressed the people,” one user observed.

