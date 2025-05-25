'Husband Asks, Why Don't You...?': UP Woman Dies By Suicide Alleges Harassment By In-laws

Updated May 25th 2025, 17:24 IST
Moradabad: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide after being accused by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad. She recorded the act on a phone and accused her in-laws of harassing her after she had a miscarriage.
The woman, identified as Amreen Jahan, had a love marriage about four months back. Her husband works as a welder in Bengaluru, and Amreen is staying with his family in Moradabad. She recorded the act in a video in which she accused her husband, father-in-law, of committing this harsh step.
She alleged her in-laws were harassing her after she had a miscarriage. “Sometimes they tell me something about my food habits, sometimes disconnect the power supply to my room. My sister-in-law, Khatija, and my father-in-law, Shahid, are responsible for my death. My husband is also partly responsible. He doesn’t understand me. He thinks everything is my fault. His father and sister keep whispering into his ears. I can’t tolerate it anymore,” she said.
Amreen also alleged that her husband and in-laws asked her to die. She said, “My husband asks me, 'Why don’t you die?” My sister-in-law and father-in-law say the same thing.”
In the video, she said that her in-laws told her that they made a “mistake” by paying for her treatment when she was unwell. “They asked me to return the money they spent. How will I do that? If my husband has so much money, would he ask you for a loan? My husband is in Bengaluru. My father-in-law and sister-in-law live here.”
Adding further, she said, “I don’t know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now.”
Moradabad Police have sent Amreen’s body for autopsy. Amreen's father had filed a police complaint. He said Amreen called her yesterday and cried. She told him that she was being assaulted and begged him to save her. When Slim rushed to Amreen’s home, he found her dead. Police have said they are taking action based on Salim’s complaint.
Published May 25th 2025, 17:10 IST