'Husband Asks, Why Don't You...?': UP Woman Dies By Suicide Alleges Harassment By In-laws

Moradabad: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide after being accused by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad. She recorded the act on a phone and accused her in-laws of harassing her after she had a miscarriage.

UP Woman Dies By Suicide Alleges Mental Harassment By In-laws

The woman, identified as Amreen Jahan, had a love marriage about four months back. Her husband works as a welder in Bengaluru, and Amreen is staying with his family in Moradabad. She recorded the act in a video in which she accused her husband, father-in-law, of committing this harsh step.

Moradabad Woman Suicide

She alleged her in-laws were harassing her after she had a miscarriage. “Sometimes they tell me something about my food habits, sometimes disconnect the power supply to my room. My sister-in-law, Khatija, and my father-in-law, Shahid, are responsible for my death. My husband is also partly responsible. He doesn’t understand me. He thinks everything is my fault. His father and sister keep whispering into his ears. I can’t tolerate it anymore,” she said.

Amreen also alleged that her husband and in-laws asked her to die. She said, “My husband asks me, 'Why don’t you die?” My sister-in-law and father-in-law say the same thing.”

In the video, she said that her in-laws told her that they made a “mistake” by paying for her treatment when she was unwell. “They asked me to return the money they spent. How will I do that? If my husband has so much money, would he ask you for a loan? My husband is in Bengaluru. My father-in-law and sister-in-law live here.”

Adding further, she said, “I don’t know what will happen when I die, but I will be better off than I am now.”