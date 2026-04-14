Moral Police Or Bullies? Student Breaks Down In Tears After Troll Army Ridicules Her Viral 'Dhak Dhak' Dance

Viral: We’ve all had that one moment, something we did casually, never imagining it would spiral into something much bigger. For one college student, that moment has now turned into a storm she wasn’t ready for.

What started as a cultural fest performance at MSU in Vadodara has now snowballed into a heated online controversy. A video, reportedly from an event linked to ABVP, shows a young student in an orange saree dancing to the popular Bollywood track “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.”

Soon after it surfaced online, the clip spread rapidly. Some viewers labelled the performance as “vulgar,” questioning how such a dance could take place at a public cultural event. Others raised concerns about the backdrop, saying performing in front of a goddess’s image was disrespectful.

And just like that, a simple stage dance performance turned into a moral battleground.

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‘I don’t deserve such a big punishment’: Student Breaks Down

Caught in the middle of this storm, the student has now come forward with a video, not to defend her dance, but to explain her pain.

Holding back tears, she begins with folded hands and a greeting: “Hello, Jai Shri Ram…” She says she felt compelled to speak because her dance from the MSU cultural fest went viral, and suddenly, people started saying she had done something wrong in the “cultural city” of Vadodara.

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She explains that she wore a normal saree, nothing inappropriate. She admits, “Yes, my song selection was wrong… I apologise.” But what follows is a question that cuts deeper, why has it been blown out of proportion?

According to her, the reaction felt as if she had committed something unforgivable. “It’s not such a big thing that it should be made into such a huge issue… as if I have betrayed the country,” she says.

She also distances herself from political affiliations, stating she doesn’t even know ABVP or NSUI, and had no idea that dancing to a Bollywood song at a college fest could lead to such backlash.

What hurts her most is the personal impact. She says no one stopped to think about her mental health, what she would go through hearing such harsh things about herself.

She questions the very outrage, if dancing to Bollywood songs is so unacceptable, then why listen to them at all? She talks about consent, how her video was shared without her permission. She feels she was used as a tool in a larger political fight, without anyone caring about her as a person.

And in the end, she repeats what seems to be the core of her plea, “I am really sorry if my song selection was wrong… but I didn’t do anything so big that I should be punished like this.”

A divided response: judgement vs empathy

A section of people left no stone unturned in criticising her, calling the performance inappropriate and questioning the setting. But another section saw something else entirely, a young girl being harshly judged.

One person asked, “What’s wrong in this dance? She is not looking vulgar in any sense. Some sense should prevail.”They added that perhaps organisers and teachers should have guided song choices instead of targeting the student.

Another simply questioned the outrage: “How exactly is this dance vulgar?”

Someone else defended her autonomy, writing, “It’s her life, and she is not doing anything wrong.”

One comment pointed out the double standards, how similar performances are celebrated when done by film stars but criticised when an ordinary student does them.

Another wrote that the performance might have been “a novice attempt” and even “a bit cringey,” but insisted it was neither vulgar nor suggestive, adding that she was being bullied unnecessarily.

A different voice argued that the song itself is sensual and meant to be performed that way, suggesting the student was simply expressing the art form. And amid all this, one person made a broader appeal, urging people to stop harassing her, reminding everyone that “we all make mistakes in our younger days.”

More than just a viral video

At its core, this is no longer just about a dance performance. It’s about how quickly social media turns moments into movements, and individuals into targets. It’s about where the line lies between cultural sensitivity and moral policing.