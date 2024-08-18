sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Mother Forced to Buy iPhone for Son After Three-Day Hunger Strike; Video Sparks Social Media Debate

Published 17:19 IST, August 18th 2024

Mother Forced to Buy iPhone for Son After Three-Day Hunger Strike; Video Sparks Social Media Debate

A mother buys an iPhone for her son after his three-day hunger strike, sparking social media debate on modern consumerism.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mother Forced to Buy iPhone for Son After Three-Day Hunger Strike; Video Sparks Social Media Debate
Mother Forced to Buy iPhone for Son After Three-Day Hunger Strike; Video Sparks Social Media Debate | Image: X: Incognito
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:19 IST, August 18th 2024