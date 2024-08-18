Published 17:19 IST, August 18th 2024
Mother Forced to Buy iPhone for Son After Three-Day Hunger Strike; Video Sparks Social Media Debate
A mother buys an iPhone for her son after his three-day hunger strike, sparking social media debate on modern consumerism.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mother Forced to Buy iPhone for Son After Three-Day Hunger Strike; Video Sparks Social Media Debate | Image: X: Incognito
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:19 IST, August 18th 2024