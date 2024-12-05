Movie Actress Dies at a Mexican Spiritual Retreat After Consuming Monkey Frog Potion

Mexican actress Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez tragically lost her life after ingesting Amazonian frog venom during a cleansing ritual at a spiritual retreat. Reports indicate that the 33-year-old actress suffered severe diarrhea after participating in the ritual and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors were unable to save her.

The ritual involved consuming venom from the Amazonian giant monkey frog, also known as Kambo. This poison, traditionally used by some South American indigenous communities for detoxification purposes, is banned in certain countries due to its potential dangers.

The Unconventional Ritual

Participants in the ritual are required to drink more than a liter of water. Small burns are then created on their skin, and frog mucus containing venom is applied to the wounds.

The venom, known for increasing blood pressure and inducing vomiting, can cause various symptoms, including fainting, dizziness, swollen lips and face, and diarrhea. Typically, these symptoms last for about half an hour.

According to witnesses, Rodriguez began vomiting and experiencing severe diarrhea as part of the body’s reaction to the venom. Initially, she refused medical assistance, but her condition worsened, prompting a friend to intervene. She was eventually taken to a Red Cross hospital, where she died.