MP CM's Convoy Stalls as 9 Vehicles Towed After Water-Mixed Diesel Refill, Probe Ordered

Bhopal: Around 19 vehicles from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s convoy broke down after reportedly being refuelled with contaminated diesel late Thursday night. The incident occurred when the convoy stopped at a petrol pump for refuelling, unaware that the fuel being dispensed was allegedly mixed with water.

Some vehicles managed to leave the station but stalled on the highway shortly after, while others could not even move from the pump. A quick probe with the fuel station staff revealed that the diesel supplied was adulterated with water. Authorities have since sealed the petrol pump over fuel contamination.

According to initial reports, the convoy refueled at a filling station where water had allegedly contaminated the diesel. Soon after refueling, the vehicles began stalling one after another, forcing authorities to tow 19 of them.

The petrol pump in question has now been sealed by officials, and samples of the fuel have been taken for testing.

Officials said a detailed probe has been ordered into the matter, and action will be taken against the fuel station if negligence is confirmed.

CM Mohan Yadav was not in any of the affected vehicles at the time.