‘Mr Bean Moment’: Why Iran Mocked JD Vance Amid Delayed Pakistan Talks

Tehran: The tensions between Iran and the United States are no longer playing out only in official meetings or diplomatic statements. They’ve now fully spilled onto social media, and this time, with sarcasm, memes, and savage replies to United States.

It all began with a viral post from the Iranian embassy in Indonesia. The post, which was shared on X on Tuesday, received a lot of attention and reactions.

The embassy shared a four-panel graphic depicting US Vice President JD Vance, stylized as Mr Bean. The image shows him standing alone in a yellow field, frequently checking his watch, implying that his planned travel to Islamabad has been delayed. The caption read: “Waiting for negotiations like…”

The Backstory Behind the Post

The timing of the post is important. It happened shortly after the White House announced that JD Vance would not fly to Pakistan for talks. This followed US President Donald Trump's decision to extend the ceasefire and await Iran's reaction.

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There was already some misunderstanding about the visit. Trump first indicated Vance would not go, but the White House implied he may. Reports even suggested a Tuesday visit. However, because Iran never confirmed its participation, the trip was eventually cancelled.

The internet, of course, had things to say.

One user said, “Looks like Vance is having a Mr Bean Moment.” Another commented, “Please don't make jokes like that, America has suffered a massive humiliation.”

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A third wrote, “Iranian embassies across the world are playing huge role in shaping public mentality and trajectory of the current war. Bravo.” One user added, “while you're updating about the war, I'm tuning in while having coffee.”

Another penned, “This ego of yours will eventually turn the world against you. You guys have lost all sympathy from the world. Please try not to prove why Trump started all this.” One more said, “Wow, he’s brave to go out alone for once. He’s usually surrounded by a whole battalion of Secret Service agents.”

And someone summed it up with, “At this point, even the calendar is tired of waiting.”

A Global Social Media Push

This isn’t a one-off. A few days earlier, Iran’s embassy in South Africa made headlines with a blunt response to a claim linked to a maritime audio clip. The post read:

“You idiot, he meant your Idiot President, Trump. Just google ‘idiot’-you’ll understand who it is.”

The comment came amid discussions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. Iran had asserted control over the area and warned of possible restrictions if tensions escalated.

Other Iranian missions joined in too.

The embassy in Zimbabwe shared sarcastic “advice” for Trump, saying, “Turn off the phone, relax, no more posts and, block Bibi for one week; 4. Eat a light dinner and sleep well.”

Another post added, “5-Book an appointment with a qualified psychiatrist.”

What Trump Said on Ceasefire?

Amid all of this, US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire. He explained that the decision was made in response to a request from Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also stated that the Iranian administration was “seriously fractured.”

Trump asserted that the US had been asked to stop its strikes on Iran until its leaders could come up with a unified plan. However, he made it clear that the US would maintain its naval blockade while being "ready and able" in all other ways.

A War of Memes

The war between the United States and Iran is clearly no longer limited to the ground. It has taken a different, almost unexpected turn on the internet.

Iranian embassies around the world, from Ghana to South Africa, have slayed in the digital battle ground, employing memes and harsh commentary. There's no doubt that they've done everything possible to win the social media war.