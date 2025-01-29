Mukesh Ambani’s Advice to Gen Z Goes Viral: ‘Use ChatGPT, But…’

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s advice to students has caught the internet’s attention. | Image: Reliance Industries

Viral News: In today’s world, imagining life without Artificial Intelligence is nearly impossible. AI is increasingly being used by students for learning, research, and homework assistance.

Recently, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s advice to students has caught the internet’s attention. While addressing students at a university convocation, he said:

“Talking of artificial intelligence, I have a piece of advice for our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool for learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking.”

He emphasized the importance of critical thinking, urging students not to rely entirely on AI.

“ChatGPT ka zaroorat se zyada istemal mat karo, lekin yaad rakho, artificial buddhi se nahi, khud ki buddhi se hum aage badhenge aur aap aage badh sakte hain.”

(“Use ChatGPT, but don’t overuse artificial intelligence. It is your intelligence that will help you move forward in life.”)

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Reliance’s AI Ambitions

According to reports, Reliance is set to invest heavily in AI technologies by acquiring advanced semiconductors from NVIDIA, a leading AI technology developer. Additionally, the company plans to build the world’s largest data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat.