Mumbai: A Foreign Woman Traveller Alleges harassment, Shares Video on Social Media

A foreign woman traveller has alleged harassment in Mumbai and shared a video on social media detailing her experience.

The woman, identified as Ines Faria, posted the video on Instagram, stating that the incident occurred during her stay in India. She mentioned that this was the first time she faced such an experience in the country.

"This was the first time something like this happened to me in India... and I've been here for 2 months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different," she said.

According to her post on Instagram, a group of men allegedly kept following her and her companion, repeatedly asking for photographs despite her refusal.

"They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I didn't feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes, and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point, I had to physically push them away just to create space," she said.

