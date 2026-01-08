Mystery Solved: Why Your Screen Wobbles When You Type '6 7' on Google, Check Here | Image: X

New Delhi: Netizens took out time doing double-takes this week for a new activity that has suddenly become popular on most social media platforms.

What is the Activity?

The activity involves searching for two numbers, “6 7”, which causes the entire browser screen to wobble and bounce. What many initially feared was a technical glitch or a hardware malfunction is actually Google’s latest "Easter egg," a hidden interactive feature designed to pay homage to a viral internet phenomenon.

The Viral Origin

The bouncing effect is not a random design choice. It is a direct nod to a viral "brainrot" meme that has taken over platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

The trend originated from a 2024 song titled "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla. The phrase "6 7" gained massive traction after being paired with a viral video of a young boy at a basketball game.

Advertisement

In the clip, the boy enthusiastically moves his hands up and down in a weighing motion while chanting the numbers. This specific gesture, palms facing up and bouncing vertically, became the signature "6 7" move.

The trend saw a second surge in popularity due to its association with NBA star LaMelo Ball, who famously stands 6 feet 7 inches tall.

Advertisement

How does the Easter Egg work?

When a user types "6 7", "6-7", or even "six seven" into the Google search bar and hits enter, the results page briefly mimics the meme’s hand motion. The entire display jiggles up and down for a few seconds before going in its normal state.

The feature works seamlessly across:

Desktop Browsers: (Chrome, Safari, Edge)

Mobile Devices: (Android and iOS Google Apps)

Google Search Homepage

Google is famous for these playful additions, joining the ranks of classic tricks like "Do a barrel roll" (which spins the page 360 degrees) and "Askew" (which tilts the results at an angle).

Gen Alpha

While older users have expressed confusion over the nonsensical nature of the meme, Dictionary.com recently named "6 7" as a defining expression for 2025. Lexicographers note that the term functions more as a "vibe" or a social signal than a phrase with a literal meaning.

"It's part inside joke and part performance," experts say. By incorporating the bounce into its search engine, Google has officially cemented this "brainrot" slang into the digital history books.