Cracked Experiment Or Cracked Civic Sense? Mysuru Man Urinating At ‘Mirror Wall’ Sparks Outrage | WATCH

Mysuru: Just days after the local authorities installed massive "mirror walls" at chronic public urination spots to shame offenders into stopping, a viral image has surfaced showing a man doing the exact opposite, using the mirror-clad wall as his personal restroom.

The "Reflective" Experiment

The initiative was launched earlier this week as a psychological barrier. The logic was simple: most people avoid urinating in public because of the fear of being seen.

By installing mirrors, the authorities hoped that offenders would be forced to look at themselves in the act, creating a sense of self-accountability and shame. The walls were even adorned with messages regarding cleanliness and civic duty.

However, as the latest reports from Mysuru suggest, the psychological trap appears to have backfired.

Advertisement

Shame vs. Shamelessness

The viral incident involves a man who was caught on camera nonchalantly urinating right against the glass. Instead of being deterred by his own reflection or the irony of the installation, the individual seemed completely indifferent to the "Wall of Shame."

Social media users have been quick to react, with the story garnering thousands of shares.

Advertisement

"It hasn't even been a week, and the mirror has seen more than it ever wanted to," one user wrote.

Another citizen noted, "This proves that you cannot shame those who have no shame left. Civic sense isn't something you can install with a glass pane; it has to come from within."

A Blow to Swachh Bharat Efforts

Despite the construction of thousands of public toilets, behavioural change remains slow.

In Mysuru, these mirrors were seen as a cost-effective, nudge-based solution to keep the city's aesthetic and hygiene standards high.

The incident has sparked a heated debate: Does India need more creative nudges, or is it time for heavy fines and stricter policing?

Critics of the mirror project argue that without functional, clean public toilets every few hundred meters, people will continue to resort to walls, mirrored or not.

Local authorities have expressed disappointment but reiterated that they will not give up on cleanliness initiatives.

While this specific "mirror wall" might have failed its first major test, it has successfully highlighted a deeper issue: a chronic lack of respect for public spaces.

For now, the image of the man and his reflection stands as a stark reminder that while mirrors can show us who we are, they cannot force us to change.