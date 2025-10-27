Namaskar vs Salam: A Simple Wish Ignites Online Firestorm After YouTuber's Viral Video

A YouTuber has recently grabbed the attention of the internet for one of his videos. What started as a pleasant walk through the streets of Old Delhi and a simple Diwali wish, has quickly descended into complete chaos.

In the video, the man, who is said to be from New Zealand, can be seen walking the streets of Old Delhi when he encounters a small food stall. As he proceeds to wish the men working there a “Happy Diwali” and “Namaskar”, who responds with a thumbs up to his greetings, another man quickly says , “salam alaikum, not namaskar, it is a Mohammedan street.”

The video, as expected, has been widely circulated on social media and has caused a massive debate among the communities with angry reactions filling up the comments section.

The online debate takes a bizarre turn

One comment that perfectly summed up the dramatic turn of events said, “Nothing screams unity like arguing over greetings during a festival of lights. Some folks just can’t handle a little brightness,” while another read, “Imagine spreading Diwali wishes 🙏And someone hits you with ‘Wrong street, bro’ 😭Only in Old Delhi”.

Some comments also blamed the YouTuber for showing the country in a bad light. One comment read, “They act innocent, they film the worst part of India and post online.

Don't give them special treatment, guests are not gods.”