New Scam In India? Redditor’s Post On Popular E-com Site Is Inviting Many Comments - Have You Witnessed It?

A new scam is grabbing the attention of consumers, according to a post on Reddit. Customers of the luxury fashion brand Rare Rabbit are being targeted in a sophisticated scam involving individuals posing as company representatives. These scammers possess detailed customer information, including names, order values, and addresses, raising concerns about potential data breaches within the company's systems.



This incident reflects a growing trend of scams targeting e-commerce customers. In Mangaluru, police uncovered a multi-state scam involving individuals defrauding an e-commerce giant across India. The suspects placed orders worth significant amounts under false identities, highlighting vulnerabilities in online retail operations.

Incident Overview

A recent case involved a customer who placed an order on Rare Rabbit's official website, thehouseofrare.com. The following morning, they received a call from an individual claiming to be from Rare Rabbit's dispatch team. The caller, armed with precise order details, requested the customer to reorder and repay due to internal issues affecting the original order's delivery. The customer's suspicion led them to decline the request, prompting the caller to become agitated and terminate the call.

Company Response

Rare Rabbit has acknowledged the scam, suspecting involvement from local delivery partners. The company emphasizes that it does not request customers to duplicate orders or make additional payments over the phone. Customers are advised to verify any such communications directly with the company through official channels.

Customer Vigilance Advised

Customers are urged to remain vigilant and take the following precautions:



Verify Communications: Confirm any unexpected requests for payments or order modifications directly with the company using official contact information.

Monitor Accounts: Regularly review bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions.

Report Suspicious Activity: Inform the company and local authorities about any fraudulent communications to aid in investigations.