'No Pan Masala...' Delhi Based Traveller’s Eye Opening Bali Experience Goes Viral

Viral News: A woman's Reddit post titled “Went to Bali. Came back with PTSD from Indian civic sense” is going viral with discussions on India’s public behaviour and cleanliness standards. The post, shared by a Delhi-based traveller, reflects on their eye-opening experience in Bali, contrasting it with the lack of civic sense in India.

Bali Trip Viral Post

The traveller, who once believed in exploring India before venturing abroad, found their first international trip to Bali unexpectedly transformative. While Bali shares cultural similarities with India—such as chaotic streets, scooters, and bustling tourist spots—the key difference lies in public behaviour and hygiene.

The Redditor described how they could sit on benches, eat at beach shacks, and walk freely without worrying about litter, hygiene, or uncomfortable stares. Unlike India, where pan masala stains, chip packets, and relentless honking are common, Bali’s cleanliness and respect for public spaces made the experience far more enjoyable.

The traveller also observed Indian tourists in Bali littering, throwing garbage into the sea despite nearby dustbins, cutting queues, and being loud and disrespectful. This realisation led them to reflect on how such behaviour is normalised in India, making them question why basic civic sense is often ignored.

The post resonated with many users, sparking heated discussions on India’s civic habits. Some agreed that Indians need to travel abroad to understand how public spaces should be respected, while others defended India, citing population density and lack of enforcement as contributing factors.

The Redditor concluded with a heartfelt plea, expressing their love for India but admitting that the country’s disregard for civic responsibility makes it difficult to enjoy even a simple weekend outing.

The post quickly went viral, with users sharing similar experiences from Sri Lanka, Nepal, and other South Asian countries, highlighting how India’s civic sense lags behind. Some called for stricter regulations, while others stressed on the need for cultural shifts in public behaviour.