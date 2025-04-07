Noida Girl Receives Chicken Biryani Instead of Veg Order During Navratri, Netizens Angry

Viral News/ Noida: A food delivery mishap in Noida has sparked outrage and debate online after a woman claimed she received chicken biryani instead of the vegetarian biryani she ordered during Navratri . The Viral video surfaced on April 7, involved a restaurant listed as "pure veg" on the delivery platform Swiggy.

Noida Girl Receives Chicken Biryani Instead of Veg

The woman, identified as Chhaya Sharma, shared her distress in a viral video, stating that she consumed a few bites before realising the dish contained meat.

The mix-up has raised concerns about food safety and religious sensitivities, especially during a festival when many Hindus observe strict vegetarian diets. Social media users have expressed mixed reactions, with some calling for action against the restaurant and delivery platform, while others questioned the decision to order food during Navratri.

This incident shows the need of accuracy in food delivery services and the need for heightened awareness during religious observances. As the video continues to gain traction online, showing impact of such errors on consumer trust and cultural sensitivities.