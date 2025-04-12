Noida Society Clash: Woman Pulls Another's Hair for Abusing Her Mother | VIDEO

The argument reportedly involved abusive language, which fueled tensions leading up to the clash. | Image: X

New Delhi: A quiet evening in a Noida residential complex took a dramatic turn when a personal dispute between two women resident erupted into a physical fight at the society’s main gate. The women, known to each other and residing within the same complex, had a heated exchange over a WhatsApp call a day before the incident.

Watch the Viral Video

The next day, the women crossed paths near the society’s entrance, and what followed was caught on camera by an onlooker.

In the now-viral video, one woman can be seen forcefully grabbing the other by the hair while yelling, “Call the police, call the police, how dare she?” Nearby resident rushed to intervenue.

Noida Police has initiated action. Both individuals have been identified, and authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.