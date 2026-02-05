Non-Marathi Bank Staff Threatened, Forced To Speak Marathi By MNS Leaders In Mumbai | VIRAL VIDEO

Mumbai: Non-Marathi people are still being targeted in Maharashtra as the language row in the state continues to intensify. In a new incident, a bank employee was threatened by workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai for not knowing Marathi. The incident took place at a branch of Bank of Maharashtra in the Mahim area.

A video of MNS leader Anish Khandagale threatening a bank employee for not speaking Marathi has gone viral on social media. As per reports, a Marathi youth had been visiting the bank for a loan for the past month, but the non-Marathi bank official was neither granting him the loan nor speaking to him properly.

The youth allegedly informed MNS leaders about the entire incident, after which MNS workers arrived at the bank and threatened the bank official, pressurising him to speak in Marathi.

The bank official replied that he didn't know Marathi and asked them to speak in Hindi. The MNS workers continued to pressure him to speak in Marathi, to which the bank official asked, "Where is it written that it is mandatory to speak in Marathi?"

The angry MNS workers told the bank manager that the bank official who insulted the Marathi language should be transferred immediately, otherwise they would stage a protest at the bank tomorrow at 12 PM.

