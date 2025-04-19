Not A Luxury Cars Expo: Video Claiming Supreme Court Parking Lot Where Top Lawyers Park Cars Goes Viral

New Delhi: Naveen Jindal, a politician, industrialist, and former media head of Delhi BJP , posted a video on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, showing high end luxury cars in the parking lot of Supreme Court. Ranging from BMW to Mercedes and other expensive automakers, the parking space of India's top court did not appear less than an auto show.

Naveen Kumar Jindal shared the video on X with a caption, “Not an expo show but a parking lot for selected Supreme Court lawyers.”

Through his post, the BJP leader seems to suggest that the wealth of top lawyers comes from high fees, with some reportedly charging Rs 15 lakh per hearing.

The BJP leader's post sparked a debate on the micro-blogging platform, with users raising concerns about issues such as corruption in the judiciary and the exorbitant per-hearing fees of top lawyers.

Replying to Naveen Jindal's post, a user on X claimed that people like Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi charge more than Rs 50 lakh for a single hearing while a normal lawyer also charges Rs 1 to 3 lakh per hearing.

A user named Vinay Rai on X suggested that upper fee limit for lawyers should be legally fixed based on experience and qualifications.

Another user named Vaibhav Arya said that judiciary overhaul must be on top priority of the government now. Also the judges must be recruited through competitive exam and qualification.

A user named Karru wrote on X, “someone said constitution was nothing but “lawyer’s paradise”, definitely meant this.