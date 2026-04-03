“Not Black History, But Human History”: NASA Astronaut Victor Glover Pushes Back on ‘Firsts’ Narrative Ahead of Artemis II Moon Mission

As global attention builds around NASA’s return to the Moon, astronaut Victor J. Glover is quietly shifting the conversation away from labels and towards something broader-human achievement.

Glover, who is widely being described as the first Black man to travel to the Moon, addressed the question directly when asked what that milestone means to him. His response was calm but clear: he hopes the moment is remembered not as a “first” tied to race or gender, but as part of a larger human story.

“It’s the story of humanity, not Black history, not women’s history,” Glover said, adding that he looks forward to a future where such distinctions are no longer necessary. “One day this is just… human history.”

At the same time, Glover acknowledged the importance of representation. He spoke about how young people especially girls and children of colour see astronauts like him and Christina Koch and feel inspired. “That young brown boys and girls can look at me and go, ‘he looks like me,’ and that’s great,” he said. But he also described this as a “tension” between celebrating representation today and moving beyond it in the future.

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Glover’s remarks come at a time when many international media outlets continue to highlight his historic “first,” often placing it at the centre of coverage around the mission.

The astronaut is currently serving as pilot on Artemis II, NASA’s first crewed mission to the Moon in more than 50 years. The mission launched on April 1, 2026, and marks a major step in deep space exploration, with humans travelling beyond low Earth orbit for the first time since the Apollo era.

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The four-member crew includes Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Over the course of a 10-day journey, the team is conducting a lunar flyby to test critical systems for future Moon landings under NASA’s Artemis program.

For Glover, this mission is not his first time in space. A former U.S. Navy aviator and test pilot, he previously flew as pilot on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station, where he spent 168 days in orbit and completed multiple spacewalks.

Born in California, Glover has a strong academic and military background, with multiple degrees in engineering and military science. He was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013 and has since held several key roles, including capsule communicator and crew branch chief.

But even as his career reaches a historic milestone, Glover is focused on reframing how that history is told.