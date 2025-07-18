'Not The Guy From The Coldplay GIG': Man Who Shares Same Name As Astronomer CEO Adds To His LinkedIn Bio

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's HR chief clip from the Coldplay's concert had gone viral. | Image: Screengrab, LinkedIn screengrab

New York: A day after a clip from Coldplay’s concert in Boston during Chris Martin’s performance went viral when the kiss cam spotlight fell on the Jumbotron which showed the CEO of a company along with his HR Chief, a man who shares the same as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has suddenly found social media attention.

In what can only be described as an experience the alleged couple never anticipated, the kiss cam spotlighted two individuals on the Jumbotron. One was identified as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and the other as the company’s HR Chief, Kristin Cabot.

The two were seen sharing an intimate moment during the performance, prompting Coldplay’s star performer Chris Martin, unaware of their identities, to say, “Oh… look at these two. Either they’re having an affair, or they’re being very shy.”

His remark followed the couple’s visibly uncomfortable reaction when they were seen on the Jumbotron and hastily tried to duck down and hide in shock.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking commentary and reactions from around the globe.

Interestingly, the spotlight also fell on a different man named Andy Byron, who shares the name but not the role. Social media users mistakenly linked him to the viral moment.

In response, the mistaken Andy Byron updated his LinkedIn bio saying, “Not the guy from the Coldplay GIG.”

Clarifying further, he wrote, "No, this isn't me. I wouldn't be caught dead at a Coldplay concert... I'm the Andy Byron who makes videos for big screens, not the one who gets caught on them. If you want to make video content that goes viral for the right reasons, let's connect…”