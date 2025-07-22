Office Dance Viral Video Draws Mix Reaction on Workplace Culture and Professionalism, Netizens Cringe

Viral News: A video is doing the rounds of the internet that shows Indian employees dancing in front of a foreign client inside their office. The video is getting mixed reactions on social media.

A video showing employees welcoming a foreign client with a group dance performance has kick started debate across social media platforms like Reddit and X.

The video clip features the team grooving to the Telugu track “Killi Killi”, followed by dance on Bollywood hit “Main Tera Boyfriend”, with the client joining in or should we say forced to joining in.

A fun and memorable team-building activity shown in the video that reflects warmth of Indian hospitality and culture. Dance is also a way to break the ice and leave a lasting impression on the client could be a reason.

One user commented, “Happens everywhere across the world. Roles reversed as well. In every country. And helps a long way.”

