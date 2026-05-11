Old Pic Of Vijay, Udhayanidhi Trends Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Stand-Off

Chennai: An old photograph of Vijay and Udhayanidhi Stalin has taken the internet by storm, as the actor-politicians are all set for a face-off in the Tamil Nadu assembly. While Vijay and Udhayanidhi had never shared screen space together, the two are now directly pitted against each other in the assembly.

Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday, after a week-long political thriller over the TVK reaching the majority mark to form the government. Hours after the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony, it came to light that Udhayanidhi, the former Deputy Chief Minister, has been appointed the DMK Legislative Party head, effectively making him the Leader of Opposition.

The personal history between Vijay and Udhayanidhi Stalin has drawn further interest in the photograph. Incidentally, Udhayanidhi had produced Vijay's 2008 film Kuruvi, which was the former's debut project as the producer.

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as the Chief Minister. "My warm wishes to the new government of Tamil Nadu and to Mr. @actorvijay, who has taken on the responsibility of Chief Minister," Udhayanidhi said.

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In a post on X, DMK leader vowed that the party would raise the voice of the people as the primary opposition in the State Assembly. He also thanked DMK President MK Stalin for making him the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly.

Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi met Viajy a day after the latter was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Stalin welcomed the new Chief Minister at his residence in Chennai where both the leaders hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries.