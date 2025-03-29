One Man, Two Lovers: Telangana Man Marries Two Women in the Same Mandap | Image: X

Hyderabad: In a unique wedding ceremony, a man married two of his lovers in the same mandap in Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The man, identified as Suryadev, resides in Gumnoor village in Lingapur mandal. The groom said he was in love with both women, Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi, and decided to marry them both in a single ceremony.

A tweet read, "Suryadev, son of Sidam Roopabai and Srimaruti, works in the film industry in Hyderabad. He was in a three-year relationship with Kanaka Lal of Shettihadpanur Rajulaguda, Sirpur (U) mandal. However, the relationship turned sour, and he distanced himself from her."

The groom also printed the names of both brides on a wedding invitation card and married them in a grand event.

A video from the wedding captures the two women holding the man's hands as the wedding trio carried out the wedding rituals in the presence of their families, relatives, and villagers. The sounds of "dhol" can be heard in the background.

According to reports, the parents did not initially agree with the wedding but eventually attended.

He reportedly signed a bond paper pledging equal care and responsibility for both brides. Although it is illegal to practice polygamy in Hinduism.