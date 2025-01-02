OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips Faces Potential Airbnb Ban After Sleeping with 101 Men in London Apartment

London: A London-based Airbnb owner has called for a ban on OnlyFans star Lily Phillips after discovering that she recorded herself having sex with 101 men in a single day at his £1.5 million (Rs 16.14 crore) property.

Lily Phillips, a 23-year-old OnlyFans model, has sparked controversy for organizing a marathon sex session, live-streamed on the adult platform, at a converted Victorian property in Notting Hill, London.

The model defended her actions, stating she has no regrets about sleeping with over 100 men in just 14 hours. A YouTube documentary capturing her stunt has since gone viral, shocking viewers.

“To set the scene, I had finished a 14-hour slog of a very hard and stressful day,” Phillips told a leading media outlet.

“It was extremely overwhelming because as soon as I finished, I didn’t really get time to shower, eat, or do anything. There was a camera crew filming me and prodding me with questions about the day,” she added.

In the video titled “I Slept With 100 Men in One Day,” Phillips described the challenge as a personal sexual fantasy. However, the footage also showed her vulnerable and crying after completing the marathon session.

Despite the backlash, the OnlyFans star, who has reportedly earned over £2 million through the platform, dismissed criticism, referring to the 101-man challenge as merely a “warm-up” for her next goal: having sex with 1,000 men in a single day.

Reports revealed that the property’s owners only learned about the event after Phillips had vacated the premises.

Carol, the host of the property, stated she was unaware of the activities in her flat. “We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat, and there was no sign of anything when she left,” Carol told a leading English daily. “We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment,” she added.