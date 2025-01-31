OnlyFans Star Plunges to Death from Balcony ‘While Filming Threesome’: Report

OnlyFans star Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, also known as Anna Polly, fell to her death from her hotel room, reportedly while “filming a threesome.”

The adult content creator’s lifeless body was found in a courtyard at an aparthotel in Nova Iguaçu, just a few miles away from Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to reports, the 23-year-old had invited two men to film X-rated scenes in the hotel room for the adult platform.

During questioning, the two men reportedly gave conflicting accounts of how the events unfolded. However, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.

A representative for the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Division stated that a thorough investigation is underway, and the cause of death could be anything from an accident to a possible crime.

Authorities are also examining hotel CCTV footage and questioning the staff.

Some footage surfacing on social media shows a body covered in blood, believed to be Alves’.

Her boyfriend, Pedro Henrique, told local media, “All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police, and they are investigating. If someone is to blame, they will pay, and the culprit will be found. She died in the fall. There was no time to save her.”

He also posted a tribute to his late girlfriend on social media:

“It’s so difficult without you. As the hours pass, it’s starting to sink in, and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger.”