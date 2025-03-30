'Chill on Generating Images’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Urges Users to Slow Down as Ghibli Trend Takes Over the Internet

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Urges Users to Slow Down as Ghibli Trend Takes Over the Internet | Image: X

Viral News: As the Viral Ghibli trend sweeps across the internet, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has urged users to “chill on generating images.”

The trend, which involves recreating images in the legendary style of Studio Ghibli, has sparked a frenzy worldwide, with users generating AI images at an unprecedented pace.

Altman took to X to express his concerns, writing, “Can y’all please chill on generating images? This is insane. Our team needs sleep.”

Earlier this week, Altman shared that the company’s GPUs are overheating due to the massive demand and announced that OpenAI would introduce some temporary limits.

“It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting.

We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. Hopefully, it won’t be long!

ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon,” his tweet read.

Altman Replies to Users

A curious user asked, “Lots of people need to be awake when load is high?”

Altman responded, saying that the team hasn’t been able to catch up since launch and is still working to keep the service running.

"We just haven’t been able to catch up since launch, so people are still working to keep the service up.

Biblical demand. I have never seen anything like it,” he said.

Another user commented, “If you keep nerfing the model, people will stop using it. Otherwise, no.”

Altman reassured users, saying, “We are gonna do the opposite of nerfing it. BUT Still, please chill out a bit.”

When a third user wrote, “This is not the flex. Raising at a $300B valuation with a flawed business model that isn’t profitable—this is the real reason to lose sleep.”

Altman responded, “As a business, we are doing really great, but thanks for your concern.”

One user sarcastically suggested, “Fire your team and generate a new team.”

Altman firmly rejected the idea, appreciating his team’s efforts.

“No thanks. In addition to building AGI, this team is on track to build the biggest website in the world—starting from scratch 2.33 years ago.

Best team in the world. It’s just hard.”

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation company known for its iconic hand-drawn animation. It was co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata.