From Board Exams to Bollywood Parties: Why CBSE History Paper QR Code Is Linking To Orry

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) finds itself embroiled in an unprecedented controversy following reports that a QR code embedded in the Class 12 History examination paper inadvertently redirected students to content associated with social media personality Orry.

The anomaly came to light immediately following the conclusion of the Arts stream exams on March 31. Educators and students expressed disbelief as the digital link, intended for academic or administrative use, reportedly led to social media-style content associated with the popular influencer rather than educational resources.

Footage of the glitch quickly flooded social media as students posted screen recordings of the redirection in action. In several viral clips, scanning the QR code on specific question paper sets triggered a Google search for Orry, rather than the expected academic portal.

The bizarre crossover between a high-stakes national board exam and viral internet culture has left the online community in a state of disbelief.

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Students flag unusual QR code result

One viral demonstration on X (formerly Twitter) showed a student scanning his History paper in real-time, only to be met with search results for the influencer. The post ignited a wave of online commentary, with many users sarcastically joking that the CBSE was "modernizing" its examination patterns to include pop-culture trends.

One social media user wrote, “Earlier it was rickrolling, now CBSE has printed Orry on the History paper,” capturing the tone of online reactions.

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Orry reacts

The internet personality at the heart of the storm expressed his own shock regarding the incident. Orry admitted he initially dismissed the reports as an elaborate prank until the volume of social media tags became impossible to ignore.

“I even asked my assistant if we had paid for this,” he remarked, noting that he only accepted the situation as reality after verifying the link himself, as per news reports.

He further pointed out that the discovery likely occurred post-examination, as CBSE protocols allow students to retain their question papers, providing them the opportunity to scan the embedded codes once they returned home.

Was it a glitch?

While the incident provided internet levity, it has triggered serious debate over whether the redirection was a technical glitch or an overlooked feature of the board's digital infrastructure.

Technical theories have already begun circulating online to explain the anomaly. On Reddit, some users hypothesized that the board’s QR coding system might utilize strings of characters derived from subject names as part of a built-in security or categorization mechanism. One specific theory suggests that a repetitive sequence, such as "OOORRRYYY" extracted from the word “History”, may have inadvertently triggered a search algorithm for the influencer.

Not the first time

This isn’t CBSE’s first encounter with unexpected online fame. On March 9, students who scanned the QR code in the Class 12 Maths paper found themselves rickrolled in one of the internet’s oldest pranks.

The video of Rick Astley singing Never Gonna Give You Up took social media by storm.

CBSE later clarified that the Maths paper was authentic and that the QR codes are intended as a security feature to verify paper authenticity, not to serve content.