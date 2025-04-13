'Paisa Ho Toh Kya Kuch Nahi Ho Sakta': Porter Guy Shows His Laziest Delivery Order

A video from Lucknow is going viral for capturing what many will call “laziest delivery order ever” and it’s giving everyone a good laugh.

A Porter delivery boy, who regularly posts videos of his delivery adventures, shared a clip where he had to deliver an item from Tower 17 to Tower 19 in the same residential complex. Yes, just one tower apart practically walking distance.

In the video, the delivery boy jokes, “Aaiye dikhate hai ek behtareen sa order aaya hai” (Come, let me show you an excellent order I’ve received), and then shows the route from one tower to the next, right next door. For this tiny trip, he earned ₹38.

The video struck a chord with the internet. While some laughed at the sheer laziness, others came up with hilarious theories maybe it was raining, maybe the person was sick, or maybe they just didn’t feel like walking 50 steps.