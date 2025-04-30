BREAKING The Internet: Old Clip of Pak Anchor Saying ‘Ejaculation’ From Plane Goes Viral, Brutally Trolled | Watch

Pakistani anchor brutally trolled on social media for saying 'ejaculation' instead of 'ejection'. | Image: X

Lahore: A Pakistani anchor is being brutally trolled on social media for using the term 'ejaculation’ instead of ‘ejection’ as she was speaking to a panelist on LIVE TV.

The old clip of the Pakistani anchor showing her using the term ‘ejaculation’ instead of ‘ejection’ has gone viral at a time when a nervous and rattled Pakistan is anticipating a strong response from India in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

A short 13-second old clip of the anchor is going viral again as the Pakistani anchor is seen discussing a fatal F-16 fighter jet plane crash in Pakistan back in 2020, but used the term ejaculation rather than ejection from the plane.

The clip has once again gone viral as India prepares and decides when ands how to punish the perpetrators, planners and backers of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the short video, the anchor said, “the Pilot didn’t ejaculate but rather utilised the crucial time to take the jet into a less populated area."

The anchor was taking about Pakistani fighter jet F-16 crash which took place on March 11, 2020.

On March 11, Pakistani fighter pilot Nauman Akram died when his F-16 jet crashed in a wooded area near Islamabad during a rehearsal for an upcoming military parade in Islamabad. According to reports, Akram steered the aircraft towards the wood in Shakarparian instead of ejecting as, otherwise, the jet could have led to a crash in a populated area and cause casualties.

As the clip went viral again on social media, social media users were quick to troll and mock the anchor for not knowing the difference between the two terms.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, Sunanda Roy wrote, “Most Jahil country for a reason."

Another user wrote on X, “p**n bahot dekhte hai."

A user named Nit R’am Jain mocked Pakistanis saying, “Yeh ladenge apne desh se (they are the people who will fight against India).