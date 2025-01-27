Paneer or Chicken? Swiggy Goof-Up Exposes Filthy Secrets of Mumbai Eatery

Viral Video: A Mumbai man recently shared a filthy place from where he ordered his paneer burger. The customer, who ordered a paneer burger through the Swiggy app, was surprised to receive a chicken burger instead. As he begins to find out the cloud kitchen, he traced the order back to the source—a shockingly unhygienic eatery located in Kalina, Santacruz East.

Upon reaching the place, the man was completely shocked by the filthy state of the kitchen. Sharing his discovery on Instagram, he posted photos and location details of the eatery, urging others to be cautious. The post quickly gained traction, drawing comments from both customers and delivery riders, who echoed the man's concerns about hygiene standards at various cloud kitchens in the city.

Watch Viral Video Here

One delivery rider highlighted the widespread issue of poor hygiene in eateries that do not offer dine-in options, advising customers to avoid such places. Despite the alarming state of the eatery, the incident seems to have shed light on a larger problem within the food delivery industry regarding the importance of maintaining hygiene standards.