'Panic. Silence. Fear': Horrific Video Shows Rope Tightening Around Woman's Neck During Parasailing In Goa

Goa: A woman identified as Sushmitha Gowrav sparked widespread concern online after sharing a video on Instagram recounting a near-death experience during a parasailing session in Goa. In the now-viral clip, Gowrav described how what began as a routine adventure activity quickly turned into a life-threatening situation, prompting urgent questions about the safety standards followed by water sport operators across India.

Gowrav recounted that she fell into the sea mid-activity with the parasailing rope tightening around her neck, leaving her stranded and panicked in open water.

"What started as a fun parasailing experience in Goa ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea. I fell into the water, the rope tightened around my neck, and suddenly there was panic, silence, and fear," she said.

She added that no camera could capture the feeling of losing control in the middle of the sea.

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"Fell into the water. Rope around my neck. Panic. Silence. Fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realise you're not in control anymore."

‘Not Everyone Gets Second Chance’

The woman said she was eventually rescued, but the experience left a deep psychological impact on her. "I was lucky, someone came and saved me, but not everyone gets that second chance," she wrote, accompanying the video with the caption- "1 minute of thrill… almost cost me everything." Gowrav said the incident did not merely remain a memory but turned into trauma.

In the video, Gowrav also issued a direct appeal to fellow travellers, urging them to exercise caution and gather information before participating in any adventure water sport. "Before you try any water sport, ask questions, check safety measures, and trust your instincts," she said, stressing that operators must be held accountable for the equipment they use and the protocols they follow.

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‘I’ve Lost My Trust'

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing a flood of reactions from users who shared their own distrust of adventure sports safety in the country. Many commenters pointed out that operators in popular tourist destinations routinely fail to inspect or maintain safety equipment.

"I have lost my trust for any kind of adventure in India. We always prefer to do such activities only outside India, because every other country has a sense of checking safety equipment on time," one user wrote.

Others were more blunt, with comments such as "Never do adventure activity in India — they never follow any safety protocols".