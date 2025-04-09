Panjab University Viral Video: Clash Between Two Groups, Several Injured, Outsiders Entry Prohibited

Chandigarh: A video has surfaced on social media on Wednesday that shows two groups involved in a brutal fight said to be from Panjab University campus. The university officials have barred entry of outsiders on campus, and Chandigarh Police is investigating the matter.

Panjab University Fight Viral Video

Panjab University in Chandigarh witnessed a violent clash between two groups, leaving several individuals injured. The incident said to have happened near Boys Hostel, despite the university's prior prohibition on the entry of outsiders. Students have alleged that external elements were involved in the clash, further complicating the situation.

The university administration has sought a detailed report from the hostel warden, while Chandigarh Police have launched an investigation into the matter. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify those responsible for the violence. Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. Amit, assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Panjab University Viral Video

This incident has once started debates about campus security and the effectiveness of measures to prevent such occurrences. The university's decision to restrict outsider access was aimed at ensuring safety, but the brutal clash raises some serious questions.