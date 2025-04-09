Panjab University Viral Video: Clash Between Two Groups, Several Injured, Outsiders Entry Prohibited

Updated April 9th 2025, 15:55 IST
Chandigarh: A video has surfaced on social media on Wednesday that shows two groups involved in a brutal fight said to be from Panjab University campus. The university officials have barred entry of outsiders on campus, and Chandigarh Police is investigating the matter.
Panjab University in Chandigarh witnessed a violent clash between two groups, leaving several individuals injured. The incident said to have happened near Boys Hostel, despite the university's prior prohibition on the entry of outsiders. Students have alleged that external elements were involved in the clash, further complicating the situation.
The university administration has sought a detailed report from the hostel warden, while Chandigarh Police have launched an investigation into the matter. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify those responsible for the violence. Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. Amit, assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.
This incident has once started debates about campus security and the effectiveness of measures to prevent such occurrences. The university's decision to restrict outsider access was aimed at ensuring safety, but the brutal clash raises some serious questions.
This is not an isolated incident, as several fights have broken out in the university campus in the past. In March this year a 21-year-old Panjab University student was stabbed during a brawl at a concert on the campus and succumbed to excessive bleeding after battling for life for almost 12 hours in hospital.
Published April 9th 2025, 15:55 IST