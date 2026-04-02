‘Papa Took His First Flight’: Indore Founder’s Emotional Post On Dad’s ‘Quiet Gesture’ Goes Viral

An emotional LinkedIn post by Indore-based entrepreneur Durgesh Ojha has struck a deep chord online, capturing a quiet yet powerful milestone: a father’s first-ever flight and the son’s attempt to make it unforgettable.

In the heartfelt note, Ojha recounts how he meticulously planned every detail of the journey for his father, who had spent most of his life in modest means in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. From selecting a window seat so he wouldn’t miss the view, to choosing what he thought would be the “best meal”, the founder said he wanted the experience to feel “special enough”.

But it was his father who surprised him.

“He didn’t just show up. He showed up in a crisp suit,” Ojha wrote, revealing that his father had quietly picked out a suit from his son’s wardrobe, the same one Ojha had worn after his wedding in 2023. “It fit him perfectly,” he added, describing the moment as far more than just a first flight.

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For Ojha, it symbolised something deeper: a parent stepping into the world they had spent their entire life helping build for their child.

Over the next two days, the father’s sense of wonder became the highlight of the trip. Ojha recalls overhearing him on calls back home, animatedly describing the experience: how the plane takes off, how houses look like “tiny toys” from the sky and how meals arrive neatly packed mid-air.

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The simplicity of those observations, rooted in awe rather than routine, resonated strongly with readers online.

Ending his post on a reflective note, Ojha wrote in Hindi: “Is picture ko dekh ke aksar yaad kiya karunga ki yahi toh sara point hai life ka” (I will often look at this picture and remember that this is what life is all about).