Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Kerala Girl’s Poem in Fluent Hindi Impresses PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delighted when a Kerala student greeted him in fluent Hindi.

Curious about her proficiency, the Prime Minister asked the schoolgirl how she spoke Hindi so well. Akansha, the student, replied, "I like Hindi a lot." When PM Modi inquired further about how she mastered the language, Akansha shared that she also writes poetry in Hindi.

Akansha then recited the lines, "Itna shor hai in bazaaron mein, itna shor hain in gailyon mein, kyun tu apni kalam lekar baitha hai fir ek ghazal likhne, fir us kitaab ke panno par tu likhna kya chahta hai, aisa kya hai tere man mein, sawalon bhare tere man mein ek syahi shayad jawab likh rahi hai, fir kyun tu aasman dekhta hai, aisa kya hai in sitaron mein, aisa kya hai tere man mein."

Hindi, primarily spoken in north India, is a sensitive subject in the southern states, especially in Tamil Nadu. Regional leaders have often accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to impose the language on southern states. The government has trashed such charges.

This is the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by the Prime Minister to interact with students and help them tackle exam stress and plan their preparations well.