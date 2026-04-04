‘Chinki, Momo, Chinese’: Northeast Dance Team Faces Racism In Patna Hospital, Video Spark Outrage | WATCH

Patna: A viral video capturing an encounter at a government hospital in Patna has sparked widespread outrage, once again exposing the reality of racial discrimination faced by citizens from Northeast India.

The footage, which began circulating on social media late Tuesday night, shows members of a professional dance group from Manipur and Nagaland being subjected to a barrage of racial slurs, including "Chinki," "Momo," and "Chinese," by hospital staff and bystanders.

A Celebration Turned Sour

The dance team reportedly travelled to Patna for a cultural festival and visited the hospital for medical attention for a performer who had sustained a minor leg injury during rehearsals.

On April 2, at a Patna hospital, an attendant in a beige uniform stopped the group from using a public washroom and demanded ID.

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They ended up having to prove they were Indians just to use a washroom.

In the 45-second clip, a man, purporting to be a hospital administrative staffer, is heard mocking the team’s appearance.

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"Why are you here? Go back to China. We don't have momos for you," the individual says, as others in the background break into laughter.

When the group tried to record the harassment, the situation escalated. The video shows a staff member attempting to snatch the phone while yelling, "Tum log yahan ke nahi ho" (You people aren't from here).

One of the women filmed the encounter. Her voice carries both exhaustion and defiance: “Hum log apna North East se ghoomne ke liye aate hain, par aise 1-2 karan se hum darte hain (we come from the Northeast to travel, but because of incidents like this, we are scared)."

Social Media Eruption

The clip spread rapidly, drawing outrage from communities in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Calls poured in, directed at Bihar Police and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, demanding swift investigation and accountability.

The video, shared widely under the hashtag #NortheastLivesMatter, has garnered millions of views.

Several MLAs from Manipur and Meghalaya have reached out to the Bihar government, demanding an FIR.

“As a resident of Patna, I am extremely sorry for such behaviour," wrote a user.

Another user added, “I’m so sorry on behalf of the central north part… You guys are Indians too."

“In Patna, people can be extremely insensitive and rude," wrote a third user.

Users tagged @PatnaPolice24x7 and the district magistrate’s handle directly, demanding action.

A fourth user stated, “North Easterners are people who serve in the Indian Army at disproportionate rates, produce world-class athletes, musicians and artists, pay their taxes, and quietly get on with life without burning buses or blocking highways. And they still get treated like foreigners in their own nation."

A fifth user said, “Strong action is needed. Every Indian from any state should be treated with respect.”

"Heartbreaking to see. Treating fellow Indians like outsiders in their own country over appearance is shameful. Unity in diversity can't just be a slogan; it has to be practised," said a sixth user.

A seventh user stated, "Look at her face, she knows she is going to get away with this behaviour, those smirks...,"

Official Response

Under mounting pressure, the Patna Police issued a brief statement on Wednesday morning, confirming that they have taken note of the video.