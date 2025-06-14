The Pizza Index Theory: Why Is It Trending?

As tensions flared in the Middle-East this week, the “Pizza Index Theory” has grabbed the internet’s attention again. The theory claims that when pizza deliveries from eateries around the Pentagon increase, it suggests that something big is brewing or US agents are handling an imminent crisis. In other words, one can gauge if something big is underway by monitoring the pizza orders.

The X account “Pentagon Pizza Report”, which tracks traffic and delivery volume at pizzerias near the US Department of Defense flagged a surge in pizza orders from eateries near the Pentagon on June 12-13, before Israel’s airstrikes on Iran.

“As of 6:59pm ET nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity,” the account reported. According to its posts, eateries around the Pentagon saw HUGE activity spikes—some as late as 10–11 p.m. ET—just before Iran reported explosions in Tehran and Israel conducted airstrikes.

The account highlighted increased Google Maps activity from four pizza places near the Pentagon. We, The Pizza, District Pizza Palace, Domino’s, and Extreme Pizza, all of these reportedly saw higher-than-usual order volumes during that period.

However, on the night of June 12-13, order volume rose, though not by a lot. The current pattern was described as “mixed”, reflecting that the US was in support rather than a direct role.

The theory rests on the assumption that when military staff are working during major incidents, they order comfort food to sustain the long and tiring work hours.

Netizens Reacts To Unusual Theory

This strange correlation did not go unnoticed by social media users. Here are some reactions:

One user said, “The Pentagon needs its own pizza place inside the building. This is embarrassing."

“Google maps research beats some spy agencies around the world," a user reacted.

Another said, “This was a great catch, within an hour bombs flying in Tehran."

“The kind of analytics we love," read another comment.

Cold War Roots

This theory can be traced back to the Cold War. Soviet analysts reportedly monitored pizza deliveries as part of “Pizzint,” using sudden take-out surges near the CIA and Pentagon as informal signals of looming crises. In 1990, Domino’s franchise owner Frank Meeks in Washington D.C., noticed a sudden rise in orders going to CIA buildings. The very next day, Iraq invaded Kuwait, revealing an unsual pattern.