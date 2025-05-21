It’s a Girl! Peppa Pig’s New Sister Evie Arrives with a British Royal Family Connection, Internet Goes Gaga

Peppa Pig’s family just got bigger! On May 20, Mummy Pig gave birth to a baby girl named Evie Pig, and the news was shared on Peppa Pig’s official Instagram page with a cheerful video of a town crier spreading the announcement.

Interestingly, Evie was born at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London — the same hospital where the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, welcomed her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Mummy Pig told People magazine. "I’m so thrilled Evie is finally here, happy and healthy! It wasn’t the easiest birth — oink! — but holding her made everything worth it."

Peppa fans couldn’t hold their excitement. Social media was flooded with congratulations, with one fan writing, “We can’t wait to meet her!” and another reminding, “Try and sleep whenever baby sleeps!”