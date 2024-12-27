Pizza Delivery Worker Stabs Pregnant Woman 14 Times Over $2 Tip in Florida

A delivery driver is accused of returning to a Florida hotel where a couple was staying and stabbing a woman multiple times after being tipped just $2 on a pizza order, authorities reported.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, has been charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, according to court documents. A man who allegedly accompanied her during the incident has not yet been identified.

The incident took place at a motel in Kissimmee, where a woman, her boyfriend, and their 5-year-old daughter were staying to celebrate a birthday. They had ordered a pizza from Marco's on Sunday, according to an affidavit filed in Alvelo's case, based on the woman's statement to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Alvelo delivered the pizza, which cost around $33, and was asked to provide change for a $50 bill. When she didn't have change, the woman searched for smaller bills and ended up giving her a $2 tip, authorities said.

Later, the woman reported hearing a loud knock on the door. When she opened it, a man and a woman, both wearing black and masks, forced their way inside. The man, holding a silver revolver, ordered the woman's boyfriend into the bathroom. The other person, believed to be Alvelo, then pulled out a pocketknife, according to the affidavit.

Alvelo rummaged through the woman's purse and broke her daughter's Nintendo Switch. The woman said she turned to shield her child and felt a strike to her lower back, it said.

She then "threw her daughter onto the bed and attempted to pick up her phone," the affidavit said.

But Alvelo grabbed the phone, smashed it, and "began striking her multiple times with the knife," according to the affidavit. The man who had the gun then yelled it was time to go, stopping the assault, it said.

The woman was stabbed 14 times, with wounds to her chest, arms, legs and abdomen. She discovered she was pregnant while she was being treated at a local hospital, the affidavit said.

Alvelo was being held at the Osceola County Jail on a $55,000 bail, and no attorney was listed for her.

NBC South Florida reported that prosecutors requested that she be held without bond during her appearance in court, saying it was a "punishable by life offense."

Investigators reviewed motel security camera video that showed a woman parking a red Toyota at around 10 p.m. and approaching the couple's motel room. The interaction appeared consistent with the woman's account, the affidavit said.

Security footage later showed a red Toyota returning to the parking lot, and two masked individuals went back to the couple's room about an hour and a half after the initial incident, the affidavit stated.

A manager at the Marco's Pizza location confirmed that Alvelo was working the night of the incident and that she drives a red Toyota Camry. The manager also provided investigators with a copy of her time card, which confirmed she finished her shift at 10:20 p.m. that evening.