Plane's Crew Gets In Action Mode After Mid-Air Fist Fight Aboard Kuala Lumpur Flight Leaves Passengers In Shock, Video Goes Viral

Kuala Lumpur: A video is going viral on social media, capturing a fist fight between passengers aboard an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a disturbance caused by a group of women.

The incident unfolded mid-air during the 4-hour journey, with the dispute allegedly beginning when the cabin lights were dimmed. According to reports, the group of women were making excessive noise, prompting other passengers to object, which escalated into a physical altercation.

The footage shows flight crew attempting to intervene, pulling aside one woman who appeared to lose her temper and physically assault fellow passengers.

Several passengers stated that the women were disturbing those seated nearby and reacted aggressively after being confronted.