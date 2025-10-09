PM Narendra Modi Lauds Classical Rendition Of Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh's Sapphire, Shares Video With Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, witnessed the rendition of Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' on Thursday. PM Modi lauded the musicians for their classical rendition of British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Indian playback star Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' song. "Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh's Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership!" PM Modi said in a post on X. PM Modi shared a video capturing the musical moment he and Keir Starmer enjoyed together following their keynote addresses at the Global Fintech Fest. The two leaders witnessed the performance at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Starmer, who is on his first visit to India as UK Prime Minister, held bilateral discussions with PM Modi in Mumbai earlier on Thursday. PM Modi stressed that India's dynamism and the UK's expertise combine to create a unique synergy. "India's dynamism and the UK's expertise combine to create a unique synergy.

Our partnership is trustworthy, talent- and technology-driven," PM Modi said during the press statements by the two leaders. He also recalled the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signed between the two countries during his visit to London in July this year. "Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this, during my visit to UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that with the CETA agreement, the import costs between the two countries will decrease, and new employment opportunities will be generated for young people. He stated that trade between the UK and India is also expected to increase, which will boost India's industries and consumer demand.

"With this Agreement, (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement), the import cost between the two countries will come down, new employment opportunities will be generated for the youth, trade will increase and this will benefit our industries and consumers. Your visit to India within just a few months of signing the Agreement, with the biggest business delegation ever accompanying you, is a symbol of the new vigour in India-UK partnership," the Prime Minister said.