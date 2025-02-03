Proposal Gone Wrong: Chinese Woman Accidentally Eats Engagement Ring Hidden in Cake

A Chinese man’s proposal took a dramatic turn when his girlfriend unknowingly ate the engagement ring hidden inside a cake.

The incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking laughter. Liu, the woman with whom the incident occured, shared her experience online.

A post titled “Attention, all men: Never hide a proposal ring in food!” quickly gained attention.

The woman recounted that after a long and exhausting day, she was hungry and savored the taro and meat floss cake her boyfriend had prepared.

“The cake was covered with a thick layer of meat floss, so I was just chewing it until I bit into something hard. I immediately spat it out,” she wrote.

She initially complained about a strange taste, but her boyfriend quickly recovered the foreign object and exclaimed, “Honey, I think this might be the ring I was going to propose to you with.”

Shocked, she thought he was joking, until she realized it was indeed a gold ring.

As both of them burst into laughter, her boyfriend hesitantly asked, “What do we do now? Should I kneel?”

Liu described the event as the “most dramatic scene of the year” for a proposal.

“This will be a memory we will never forget, but this proposal method is a bit risky. I hope others take our story as a caution and avoid trying it themselves,” she told a local news agency.

Social Media Reactions

The video of the incident quickly captured the attention of netizens, with users flooding the comments section with jokes and advice.

One user wrote, “The strength of her bite is no less than that of an adult cheetah!”

Another joked, “Props to the bride-to-be for her strong teeth!”

A third commenter playfully noted, “This must be what they mean by ‘a couple’s love can break gold!’”