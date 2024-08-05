sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral /
  • Pune IT Couple's Patil-Kulkarni Farm in Atlanta Blends Tech, Agriculture, and Maharashtrian Culture

Published 18:44 IST, August 5th 2024

Pune IT Couple's Patil-Kulkarni Farm in Atlanta Blends Tech, Agriculture, and Maharashtrian Culture

They made headlines with this Patil-Kulkarni Farm in the USA. Their extraordinary journey and the farm itself stand as a testament to their dedication.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pune IT Couple's Patil-Kulkarni Farm in Atlanta Blends Tech, Agriculture, and Maharashtrian Culture
Pune IT Couple's Patil-Kulkarni Farm in Atlanta Blends Tech, Agriculture, and Maharashtrian Culture | Image: X: @Mumbaikhabar9
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:44 IST, August 5th 2024