Pune Pub Sends Condoms With New Year Party Invite, Complaint Filed

High Spirit Pub in Pune sent condoms and ORS packets with invite to guests for New Year's Eve party. | Image: AI

Pune: A shocking incident at the High Spirits pub in Pune has sparked controversy due to their unusual choice of distributing condoms and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets along with invitations for their New Year's Eve party.



The pub's intention, as per reports, was to promote safe partying and encourage responsible behavior among guests.

Action Aaginst Pub

The pub's action has invited the ire of political parties, with the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress approaching Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to lodge a complaint.

"We are not against pubs and nightlife. However, the marketing strategy to attract youngsters is against the traditions of Pune city. We demand strict action by the police against the pub management," Akshay Jain, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress member, said on Monday.

"Such actions risk sending the wrong message to the youth, potentially fostering misunderstandings and encouraging inappropriate habits in society," Jain added.

After receiving the complaint, the police started an inquiry into the matter and recorded the statements of the owners, who maintained that "distributing condoms is not a crime".

The pub claimed that the distribution of these items was aimed at creating awareness among the youth, promoting safety, and encouraging responsible behaviour.