Did Queen Maxima of Netherlands Just Mock Donald Trump Over Thank You? Watch Video Here

The Hague: A viral video from June 26 captures Queen Maxima of the Netherlands imitating Trump’s way of saying ‘’thank you’, sparking reactions online. The video shows her alongside US President Donald Trump and King Willem-Alexander, posing for a photo at Huis ten Bosch Palace during the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in The Hague.
As the trio posed for a photo King Willem asked Trump, “I hope you slept well,” and Trump responded with, “It was great, thank you.” At that moment, Máxima turned to the camera, her expression interpreted by many on social media as a playful mockery of Trump’s speaking style.
The clip went viral online. Some viewers found her reaction amusing, while some criticised her behaviour, viewing it as disrespectful during a formal diplomatic occasion. Others came to Queen Maxima’s defense, arguing that she often displays expressive faces and that this instance was merely coincidental, not a deliberate mockery.
"Good news, MAGA will not go to the Netherlands for any vacations this year," said one user.
Another stated, “That shows how degenerative the society where she’s being called a queen!”
One user defended the Queen, saying "Except that she is not mocking him. She always makes funny faces, check her in other videos. It's not deliberate, merely coincidence."
Another user observed, “It looks like she was mouthing something to the photographer, probably wanting him to go ahead and take the photo. It didn't look like mocking to me.”
Trump’s visit to the NATO summit in The Hague was significant as the leader stepped back onto the international stage after the G7 Summit in early June. While there, he engaged with various world leaders to tackle important global security challenges, held bilateral talks and attended various state dinners. Trump also took the opportunity to reiterate his views on NATO spending and the commitments of the alliance, focusing on his previous calls for a more equitable distribution of responsibilities among member countries.
