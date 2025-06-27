Did Queen Maxima of Netherlands Just Mock Donald Trump Over Thank You? Watch Video Here

The Hague: A viral video from June 26 captures Queen Maxima of the Netherlands imitating Trump’s way of saying ‘’thank you’, sparking reactions online. The video shows her alongside US President Donald Trump and King Willem-Alexander, posing for a photo at Huis ten Bosch Palace during the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in The Hague.

As the trio posed for a photo King Willem asked Trump, “I hope you slept well,” and Trump responded with, “It was great, thank you.” At that moment, Máxima turned to the camera, her expression interpreted by many on social media as a playful mockery of Trump’s speaking style.

Netizens React To Queen’s ‘Trump Imitation’

The clip went viral online. Some viewers found her reaction amusing, while some criticised her behaviour, viewing it as disrespectful during a formal diplomatic occasion. Others came to Queen Maxima’s defense, arguing that she often displays expressive faces and that this instance was merely coincidental, not a deliberate mockery.

Here are some online reactions:

"Good news, MAGA will not go to the Netherlands for any vacations this year," said one user.

Another stated, “That shows how degenerative the society where she’s being called a queen!”

One user defended the Queen, saying "Except that she is not mocking him. She always makes funny faces, check her in other videos. It's not deliberate, merely coincidence."

Another user observed, “It looks like she was mouthing something to the photographer, probably wanting him to go ahead and take the photo. It didn't look like mocking to me.”

