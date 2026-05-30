'Quit IT, Found Peace': Woman Leaves 9-Year IT Career To Drive Auto, Earns Rs 60,000 A Month

New Delhi: A woman who spent nine years working as an IT manager has gone viral after leaving her corporate career behind to become an auto-rickshaw driver, a decision she says has brought her greater happiness and peace of mind.

Her story came to light after Dubai-based entrepreneur and CEO Nezrin Midhlaj shared her experience on Instagram following an auto-rickshaw ride that turned into an unexpected conversation about career choices and personal fulfillment.

According to Midhlaj, she was struck by the driver's confidence, professional appearance and calm demeanor. Curious about her background, she asked how she had entered a profession that remains largely male-dominated.

To her surprise, the woman revealed that she had previously worked as an IT manager for nine years. However, the constant pressure, stress and workplace tensions eventually prompted her to rethink her career.

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Rather than continuing in a job that affected her mental well-being, she decided to walk away from the corporate world and pursue a completely different path. She purchased her own auto-rickshaw and began working independently.

The woman told Midhlaj that she now earns around Rs 60,000 a month driving her auto-rickshaw. More importantly, she said she is happier than she was during her years in the IT industry.

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Sharing the encounter online, Midhlaj reflected on how society often equates success with prestigious job titles, promotions and corporate achievements.

"She used to be an IT manager for nine years. She left it all behind - the pressure, the stress, the constant tension. Now she drives her own auto. She earns around ₹60,000 a month. And most importantly, she said she's happy," Midhlaj wrote.

The entrepreneur said the conversation prompted her to think about how people frequently chase status and professional recognition while neglecting what genuinely brings them satisfaction and peace.

"Not every success story looks the same. Sometimes choosing peace over prestige is the bravest decision you can make," she added.

The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom praised the woman's courage to leave a stable corporate career in pursuit of a life that better aligned with her priorities.

Several users shared their own experiences with burnout, long working hours and workplace stress, saying the story reflected the growing desire among professionals to seek healthier work-life balance. Others noted that financial success alone does not guarantee happiness and applauded the woman for prioritising her mental well-being.

Many commenters said the woman's journey serves as a reminder that success cannot be defined by a single standard. While some people find fulfillment climbing the corporate ladder, others discover it in careers that offer greater independence, flexibility and peace of mind.