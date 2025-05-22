‘Ramesh Namkeen, Chetak Sweets': US Luxury Brand Sells Classic Indian ‘Jholas’ for Rs 4,100, Internet Stunned

US Brand sells Indian 'Jholas': Indians on the internet are stunned at a mind-boggling stunt pulled by a US luxury store Nordstrom. In a hilarious post shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) it is seen that Nordstrom has put a $48 (approx Rs. 4100) price tag on daily ‘thailas’ that read ‘Ramesh Namkeen’ and ‘Chetak Sweets’.

Indian ‘Jhola’ on Nordstrom website. Image: Nordstrom/Screengrab

Ironically, what the store calls an ‘Indian Souvenir Bag’ is a ‘thaila’ that we use to carry our daily essentials. There are many more Indian style bags that are priced around 2k-4k on the website.

Puebco Painting Indian ‘Jholas’ as a Luxury Product?

Puebco is the brand that has listed its products, the Indian ‘Jholas’, on the Nordstrom website that has led to this comedic situation.

They even took it a step further and wrote “Take a piece of India with you wherever you go with our Souvenir Bag”, and described it as “A must-have for any traveller or lover of Indian culture.”

Indian-style striped plastic bag on Nordstrom by Puebco. Image: Nordstrom/Screengrab

Even the striped-plastic bag that your ‘sabjiwala’ gives you for free is priced at Rs 4000 under Puebco. They blatantly admit the designs are from India and are still selling them at such high costs.

“One day, we saw very large and vibrant storage bags hauling goods through the airport in Mumbai that were in a striped pattern. It took us a year a half to find a factory that would make exactly what we saw and produce this pattern of fabric by using recycled plastic” - Puebco wrote in their description.

Hilarious or Shameless?

Related posts shared online have garnered mixed reactions online with one user calling out the ‘Racism’ that Indians face in the US, “Colonize the culture, rename it, overcharge for it, and still have the audacity to be racist to the people who actually use them and make them!” -said a user online.

Others can’t seem to believe that a ‘free jhola’ from India is now global. People also asked if the original store owners from India know their branding is worth thousands in the US now.

People also mocked ‘Puebco’, for putting this up on the website. “PUEBCO bro you okay? Do you need WiFi to Google where this actually comes from? Because this isn’t souvenir it’s sabzi wala thaila and y’all got scammed real bad” - said a user on X.