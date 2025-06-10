Reddit Post On Mumbai Street Garbage, Civic Sense Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Mumbai: A Reddit post about the garbage-swamped Mumbai streets sparked a strong reaction online after an Oshiwara area resident posted pictures with a long, angry post about the "sheer apathy" of the system.

Slamming both the residents and the municipal corporation of the area, the user expressed disappointment and anger at the situation, which has become a breeding ground for diseases, mosquitoes, rodents, and foul smells.

Agitated post uncovers ground reality

The post was shared by a Mumbaikar with 7 pictures of garbage-loaded streets and roads in their locality and a long caption encapsulating the current situation of cleanliness in the region.

"I’m writing this out of genuine concern and frustration. I am a resident of Behraum Baug, Oshiwara area and it has become a common sight to see garbage dumped right on the roadside and even on the dividers," wrote the angry user.

Frustrated, he questioned the municipal corporation about feigning ignorance, "Is the richest municipal corporation of India even aware of what’s going on? Is anyone inspecting these areas? Are there no dustbins or is this just sheer apathy?"

However, the user also acknowledged the role residents have to play in such circumstances. "But honestly, we also need to look at ourselves. People in the area are responsible for being so careless. Is it so hard to carry garbage a little further to a bin or wait for collection services," stated the user commenting on the civic sense of the locals.

Netizens call it smart move

While most were furious about the position Mumbai streets are in, some Redditors said that sharing such complaints on social media helps get the concern noticed faster.

Some users took this chance to slam the 'Swachh Bharat Mission,' claiming the ground reality varies largely from what is claimed.

Another user explained in detail his point of view of the situation, "The entire municipal corporation is now solely working for the SOBO areas of mumbai.... People who MATTER live there..."