Indore Man Creates Taj Mahal Replica House for His Wife, Netizens Reacts 'Beyond Imagination!'

Indore: A couple from Madhya Pradesh have melted netizen’s hearts after a video of their home, a mini Taj Mahal, went viral on social media. The 4BHK house, built entirely with Makrana marble, sits on the grounds of a school in Burhanpur that was founded by the homeowner, Anand Prakash Chouksey.

In the video shared on Instagram by Priyam Saraswat, the couple offers a tour of their house. It features the characteristic elements of the monument like intricately carved pillars, beautiful domes and arched doorways. The home is built from Makrana marble, the same as the original Taj Mahal. Their "mahal" is double walled, nine-inches thick with a two foot gap in the middle, and as a result it stays the same temperature inside regardless of the condidions outside.

Inside their home, they have intricate inlay work on the marble, which reportedly took 8-10 days to complete. Inside, it is a modern home with a touch of tradition. In their living area, the furniture has gold accents which compliments the marble house very well.

They confirmed that the house is inspired by the iconic monument from Agra. The structure mirrors the proportions of the original, but it's one-third the size of the original. “The original Taj Mahal’s dimensions in metres have been replicated here in feet,” he stated.

Chouksey explains that the home is “100 percent dedicated” to his wife as a symbol of their enduring love.“And our love stands strong with us,” he said. Interestingly enough, their house is located inside a school that Chouksey founded in Burhanpur.

Internet Reacts “Adorable!”

The video went viral on Instagram, amassing 6.5 million views in 8 hours. The house has sparked admiration among netizens, not only because of its craftsmanship but also because of its adorable message. It stands as a message of love and hope for younger generations.

Here are some comments from the video:

One user said “Uncle has such a cool vibe ” while another stated “I loved the couple more than the house. Amazing”.

“Wow! What thoughts the owner has! The entrance of the house reminds him of his humble beginnings and never to forget! That’s a great lesson” said one user.