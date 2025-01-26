Republic Day 2025: Google Celebrates India's 76th R-Day with 'Wildlife Meets Culture' Doodle

New Delhi: Google is celebrating India's 76th Republic Day with a special doodle featuring an Indian wildlife-themed illustration, highlighting the country's rich culture and biodiversity. The vibrant wildlife-themed artwork is designed by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre, who incorporates an element of surrealism. The doodle depicts the six letters of 'GOOGLE' artistically woven into the theme, giving the appearance of a 'wildlife parade.'

The illustration portrays a snow leopard in a Ladakhi dress, a tiger wearing a dhoti-kurta and holding a traditional instrument, along with other animals and birds representing various regions of India and its cultural diversity.

India will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Kartavya Path this Sunday as it celebrates 75 years as a Republic.

Sixteen tableaux from different states and Union Territories, and fifteen from central ministries, departments, and organizations, will roll down the ceremonial boulevard as part of the celebrations. The Madhya Pradesh tableau will feature Project Cheetah and the Kuno National Park.

A description of the doodle on Google's website reads, "This doodle celebrates India's 76th Republic Day, an occasion marked by national pride and unity." The artwork was illustrated by Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre. The animals depicted in the parade represent different regions of India, according to the description.

The doodle shows a snow leopard wearing traditional attire from the Ladakh region, walking on two feet and holding a ribbon in its hand. Next to it, a tiger—also standing on two feet—is shown holding a musical instrument. Other animals in the parade include a peacock in flight and an antelope in traditional dress, walking with a ceremonial staff.

The annual Republic Day Parade, widely attended and broadcasted, covers several kilometers along Kartavya Path to the India Gate. Attendees enjoy grand floats, cultural performances from across the country, and marches and formations by different contingents of the nation's armed forces.

"Republic Day holds great significance for India, as it unites people across the nation and ignites a sense of patriotism in every Indian. With its incredible diversity encompassing countless languages, cultures, traditions, and more, India feels like a vibrant world within itself," Dahotre is quoted as saying in the description of the doodle.