Rice, Dal… Even Pickle!’: Foreign Traveller Stunned by Indian Railways Thali, Says ‘Didn’t Expect This’

A foreigner has taken the internet by surprise after sharing his candid reaction to a full-course Indian Railways meal served onboard a train. From rice and dal to matar paneer and even pickle, the traveller admitted he had not expected such a spread during his journey in India.

In a now-viral video, the vlogger, identified as Fran, begins by expressing his disbelief.

“I did not expect this on an Indian train. I had no idea that they would actually serve a meal. So we might as well review what we have got,” he says while opening the packaged thali.

What followed was a detailed unboxing of the meal. The tray included rice, dal, matar paneer, roti, pickle, curd and rasmalai for dessert. There was even a hot towel provided. Clearly impressed, Fran examined each item before offering his verdict.

“I was genuinely not expecting this. Indian train food gets a bad reputation but this mixed thali was actually… Good portion. Fresh. Proper flavour,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens React

The clip quickly gained traction online, sparking a wave of reactions. While many appreciated the positive review, others remained sceptical about the quality of train food.

One wrote, “Train food is pathetic… no taste at all.”

Second said, “Chicken curry ❌ Matar paneer ✅.”

Third commented, “Mate, the charm of food on a train in India is something else, and it’s usually really, really good.”

Fourth added, “It looks really good… I think we’re looking at different meals here, bro.”